BAY CITY, Mich. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with threatening the life of an attorney representing the whistleblower who spurred the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Fifty-two-year-old Brittan Atkinson was ordered temporarily detained during an initial court appearance Thursday in Bay City.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

An unsealed indictment alleges Atkinson wrote an email to the lawyer calling for death to “all traitors” and “those that represent traitors.”

The email was sent a day after Trump criticized attorney Mark Zaid during a November rally in Louisiana. Defense attorney Stevens Jacobs didn't immediately return a call seeking comment from The Associated Press.

