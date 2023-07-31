West Michigan man who hit woman with his car, and then moved her body sentenced to life in prison without parole

Colby Martin struck 64-year-old Melody Rohrer with his car, moving her body and then left the scene of the crime in 2021. He learned his sentence in court Monday.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Michigan — A West Michigan man will spend the rest of his life in prison for hitting a woman with his car and then moving her body in Van Buren County back in 2021.

Colby Martin was convicted of homicide - manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault/resulting in death and concealing the death of an individual in the killing of Melody Rohrer.

In June, a jury found Martin guilty on all three counts.

Melody Rohrer, 64, was initially reported missing on a Monday and was last seen going for a walk. Her body was located in the afternoon of the next day.

