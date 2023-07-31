x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

West Michigan man who hit woman with his car, and then moved her body sentenced to life in prison without parole

Colby Martin struck 64-year-old Melody Rohrer with his car, moving her body and then left the scene of the crime in 2021. He learned his sentence in court Monday.
Credit: Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Michigan — A West Michigan man will spend the rest of his life in prison for hitting a woman with his car and then moving her body in Van Buren County back in 2021.

Colby Martin was convicted of homicide - manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault/resulting in death and concealing the death of an individual in the killing of Melody Rohrer.

In June, a jury found Martin guilty on all three counts.

Melody Rohrer, 64, was initially reported missing on a Monday and was last seen going for a walk. Her body was located in the afternoon of the next day.

Credit: Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone. 

More Videos

In Other News

Nassar survivors sue Michigan State

Before You Leave, Check This Out