Three West Michigan men arrested in undercover child sex crimes investigation

All three men thought they had been with 14-year-old children on social media, but were actually talking with undercover police.

MARSHALL, Michigan — The Calhoun Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three men who are accused of planning to meet up with a child to have sex.

The sheriff's human trafficking intervention team arrested a 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year-old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson Thursday in Marshall.

With the help of the Marshall Police Department and the Albion Department of Public Safety, law enforcement was able to locate, identify and arrest these three men who were using social media to meet up with children for sex.

The men, who have not yet been arraigned in court, thought they were talking with 14-year-old children, but were actually speaking with undercover officers.

As the men arrived at the meetup location on Thursday in Marshall, police took them into custody.

"There are a few things that are the foundation to our community’s success and its future. Our children are one. The internet has opened opportunities to access our children that no one had ever imagined. My office will continue to shine a light of hope into the dark world of Human Trafficking and expose the pain and hurt that is has on so many families," Sheriff Steve Hinkley said.

"My hope is all parents should find a balance between safety and trust with your child. Digital access to our children is everywhere, and you as a parent should be too."

