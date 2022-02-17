Michigan State Police are searching for stolen cabin

Michigan State Police are looking for tips involving the theft of an entire cabin that was stolen in Kalkaska County.

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating the theft of a stolen cabin in Northern Michigan.

The MSP Houghton Lake Post tweeted a release on Wednesday asking for help in the investigation of the missing cabin.

The cabin was located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township.

It is believed that the cabin was taken sometime between Nov. 18, 2021, and Dec. 16, 2021.

The 12' x 28' cabin was just recently reported stolen.

Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post are asking for your help locating a stolen 12x28 cabin. https://t.co/h7JoB5CkT8 pic.twitter.com/BMpPj9lbeM — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) February 16, 2022

If anyone has any information in regards to the stolen cabin they are asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.