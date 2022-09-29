Michigan Sheriff's Office hunting down thieves who stole two walrus skulls with ivory tusks

The victim is offering up a $500 reward for their return.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down those responsible for stealing two walrus skulls with ivory tusks.

Authorities said someone took the walrus skulls from a man's Lyons home sometime within the last month.

They're priceless, the sheriff's office says, and these types of items are highly regulated by the federal government. So much so that you can't possess them or sell them without the proper licenses and paperwork.

Law enforcement said the victim was properly licensed.

The man is offering up $500 for their return.

If you have any information that can help return the items to their owner, you're asked to call the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

"We would like to get these items back to the owner undamaged and intact," the sheriff's office said.

