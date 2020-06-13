Michigan State Police investigate serious injury crash

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post troopers are investigating a three-vehicles traffic accident that resulted in the serious injury of a 12-year-old male.
On Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:25 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a scene on M-46 near Warner Road in Gratiot County.
After arriving at the scene and conducting a preliminary investigation, the troopers found that a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old male from Andover, MN, was headed southbound on Warner Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign.
The SUV collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck that was westbound on M-46. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a Ford pickup that was heading eastbound on M-46.
Both occupants of the Ford pickup – a 33-year-old female and 41-year old male from Riverdale – were taken to MidMichigan Gratiot for their injuries.
The Chevrolet pickup driver, a 53-year-old male from Riverdale, was not injured.
The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan SUV was taken to MidMichigan Gratiot for his injures, and the 12-year-old male passenger was also taken to that hospital but was then flown to Helene DeVos Children’s Hospital for serious injuries.
A 15-year-old male was also in the Nissan SUV but was uninjured.
This incident remains under investigation.
