MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is investigating staff members at Muskegon Family Care for a possible embezzlement case, according to the police.

The health clinic shut down Friday, Feb. 14 after the Interim CEO said in an email to her staff members that the business was having financial issues such as being denied funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

"After this news, the board met yesterday evening (Thursday, Feb. 13) to discuss how to proceed with ceasing operations as we are unable to meet the many financial obligations that we are and will be facing," said Mitze Alexender in the email that was sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Alexander took over for former CEO Shelia Bridges after the Muskegon Family Care board voted to fire her after an internal investigation, according to a Grand Rapids public relations firm. However, the findings of the investigation were not released.

State Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, said he learned about the "issues" going on at the facility in late December.

Muskegon Family Care provided medical, dental, behavioral health, women's health and pharmacy services to patients regardless of their ability to pay, according to the website.

The health care clinic accepted Medicare, all types of Medicaid, private insurances and uninsured patients. It operated with federal funds from the HRSA.

Patients learned that the clinic was closing when they arrived for their appointments on Friday. The next day, dozens of community members rallied outside of the clinic to keep it open.

Police said there are no allegations or implications that would directly impact the patients of the health clinic.

MSP said the embezzlement investigation is in preliminary stages and do not have any other information at this time.

