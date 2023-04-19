Michigan State Police launch pilot program with text message tool and post-response satisfaction survey

Michigan State Police are the first state-level police agency in the country to test out this technology.

PAW PAW, Mich. — Text-to-911 is an available tool during an emergency, but now with a pilot program available in some Michigan counties, Michigan State Police (MSP) can text a 911 caller back to let them know help is on the way.

You'll also be able to give feedback after police respond to the emergency.

MSP is the first state-level police agency in the country to test out this technology.

After someone calls 911, the caller will then get a text message update from MSP.

"The text message will let them know if the trooper is in route and if there's any kind of delay, a second text message will be sent letting them know the time will be a little bit longer but a trooper is on the way," said Lt. Duwayne Robinson, a spokesperson with MSP's 5th District.

But that's not all.

"Within 24 hours, the customer will receive a survey from state police asking them about their experience and interaction with the trooper at the scene."

The service is free to the public. The pilot program being tested as the state agency strives to transition into a modern policing model.

"We use that as a way to let us know we're doing something right, but at the same time, if we have negative feedback that will let us know that we need to make some changes or discuss better ways of servicing the public," said Lt. Robinson.

The program's currently being tested at the MSP Lansing and Marshall Posts and includes Eaton, Branch, Calhoun and St. Joseph counties.

After 90 days, state police will consider whether or not to deploy this technology to all posts.

