Michigan State Police make arrest in catalytic converter theft

MARSHALL, Michigan — A Three Rivers man was arrested Sunday morning in the theft of a catalytic converter.

Michigan State Police say they were dispatched to the 16000 block of Marcellus Road in Marshall around 6:15 a.m. Employees had called police after finding a man attempting to steal a catalytic converter off a company vehicle, police say. The man had fled into the woods.

Police say they established a perimeter and were able to locate the man with the help of a Three Rivers Police Department K-9 unit.

The suspect, 64, was arrested and lodged in at the St. Joseph County jail for felony charges.

