x
Crime

Michigan State Police Trooper dragged behind car in Jackson County

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the officers missing body camera.
Credit: WZZM

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) reported in a tweet that Sunday morning around 9 a.m. a MSP Trooper was dragged behind a car after an altercation in Summit Twp, Jackson County.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop when MSP says an altercation took place. The suspect was able to get back into their car while the trooper was attempting to take them into custody.

MSP said the suspect then took off at a high rate of speed with the trooper hanging out of the driver side window for approximately three quarters of a mile before the trooper fell off the vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been released, the suspect fled the scene.

Michigan State Police are asking for assistance in locating the troopers body camera which they said must have fallen off in the suspect's vehicle. Anyone in the area of Cooper Street, High Street or Elm Street is asked to check ring cameras for any footage of the incident.

Police reported the vehicle involved was a maroon Chrysler 300. MSP also ask anyone in the area to look for police equipment, such as the missing body camera.

Anyone with information or the missing camera is asked to contact the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

