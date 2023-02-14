Authorities begin to release names of students killed in MSU shooting

13 ON YOUR SIDE will share the thoughts of the students' friends and families in an effort to honor them.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Authorities plan on releasing all of the names of the three students killed in the mass shooting Monday night at Michigan State University in due time.

It remains an open question as to why the 43-year-old gunman fired inside Berkey Hall before moving to the MSU Union, officials said Tuesday.

"This is still fluid," said Chris Rozman, the deputy chief of campus police. "There are still crime scenes that are being processed, and we still are in the process of putting together the pieces to try to understand what happened."

In the meantime, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is detailing what we know now about the students who were killed and will share thoughts from their friends and family members in an effort to honor them.

"We cannot begin to fathom the immeasurable amount of pain that our campus community is feeling," MSU Police said in a statement.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Brian Fraser

Fraser, a sophomore at Michigan State, is from Grosse Pointe, the university said.

No other information was immediately available.

Alexandria Verner

Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, "was and is incredibly loved by everyone," Clawson district Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said in a statement.

She was a junior at Michigan State.

"If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," he continued.

Verner is being remembered as a "tremendous" student, athlete and leader, someone who "exemplified kindness every day of her life!" The district leader said she started at Baker Preschool, moved on to Schalm Elementary School and finished at Clawson Middle and High School.

Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are "equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community."

Arielle Diamond Anderson

Family members told ABC Affiliate WXYZ that their loved one, 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson was killed in the mass shooting on MSU's campus.

She, along with Brian Fraser, was a graduate of the Grosse Pointe Public School system.

Her family said she loved children and had dreams of one day becoming a pediatrician.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

