Michigan State University shooting updates: 3 killed, 5 hurt were students

It remains unclear why the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who has no affiliation with the university, opened fire at two locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The threat to the Michigan State University campus is over after a gunman opened fire and killed three students Monday night before killing himself, police said.

Five additional last reportedly were in critical condition and receiving treatment at Lansing's Sparrow Hospital, officials announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Dominik Molotky said he was learning about Cuban history around 8:15 p.m. when he and the other students heard a gunshot outside the classroom, The Associated Press reported. He told ABC’s "Good Morning America" that a few seconds later, the gunman entered and fired three to four more rounds while the students took cover.

"I was ducking and covering, and the same with the rest of the students. He let off four more rounds and when it went silent for about 30 seconds to a minute, two of my classmates started breaking open a window, and that took about 30 seconds to happen. There was glass everywhere," Molotky said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine why the gunman, who police said had no affiliation with the university, opened fire.

Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest developments throughout the day.

Here's what we know now:

10:23 a.m.: The Rock, a steadfast fixture on the campus of Michigan State University, was painted black in response to Monday night's on-campus mass shooting.

"How many more?" reads the words written in red on its face. "Stay Safe MSU <3" the text below says.

The rock off of Farm Lane on #michiganstate campus now reads “How Many More? Stay safe MSU” @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/LOx6MjyHUq — Micah Cho (@MicahChoTV) February 14, 2023

8:50 a.m.: The identified gunman served a one-year, six-month sentence in prison on a weapons charge starting in November 2019, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

He left prison in May 2021.

8:20 a.m.: The three people killed and five injured were MSU students, said Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of the campus police department during a news conference.

The gunman was identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who did not have any connection to the university.

Rozman credited a person who called in a tip that led officers to McRae in Lansing.

7:15 a.m.: Madison Adamini, a facilities student manager, said she was at work in Brody Hall when the secure-in-place alert was issued.

Students were rushing past the hall in an attempt to get to safety, Adamini recalled. At that point, she and her coworkers went to the mechanical room and into a crawlspace, where they stayed for nearly four hours.

"I was pretty calm, but everybody around me was getting a little hysterical," Adamini said. "And there were lots of phone calls and some tears down in the basement."

3 a.m.: The university announces counseling services to the campus community.

For people wanting to meet with someone in person, the university announced resources will be offered beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hannah Community Center, located at 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

12:34 a.m.: Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday: Police announce the suspect dies off-campus from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." The threat to the campus community is over, officials add, and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

—

11:18 p.m.: Police release photos of the suspected gunman.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

10:26 p.m.: All campus activities — athletics, classes and other campus-related events — are canceled for 48 hours. People are encouraged not to come to campus.

10:10 p.m.: Police say people injured by the shooting are being transferred to Sparrow Hospital.

Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured.

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

9:26 p.m.: Another shooting is reported at IM East on East Shaw Lane, police said. Minutes later, the department announces the building is secured.

Later updates confirm only two shooting locations at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

8:40 p.m. Monday: MSU Police and Public Safety tweet shots fired near Berkey Hall, located on the north side of campus near East Grand River and M.A.C. avenues.

The campus community is told to shelter in place.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Earlier coverage:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.