SARANAC, Mich. — The state's highest court is taking a look at a speed limit dispute in a small town in western Michigan.

The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in the months ahead in the case of Anthony Owen, who was accused of drunken driving in Ionia County. A sheriff's deputy said Owen was speeding in a 25 mph zone.

But Owen won at the state appeals court by noting that the speed limit actually was 55 mph by default because there was no sign on the road.

The Supreme Court is exploring whether the officer simply “made an objectively reasonable mistake of law.”

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.