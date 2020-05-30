As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for the response

Mayor Jacob Frey said he made the call to abandon a police precinct that protesters later burned.

MINNEAPOLIS — Several nights of violent protest in Minneapolis have prompted questions about whether city leaders have bungled their response.

Much of the criticism has focused on Mayor Jacob Frey, who said he made the call to abandon a police precinct that protesters later burned.

The lack of confrontation with looters and arsonists came despite the activation of the National Guard, and has frustrated many.

Gov. Tim Walz initially joined the criticism but changed his stance, saying the city and state just don't have enough people to cope with the volume of protests.

Frey is a first-term mayor who was presiding over a thriving city before the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, sparked the violence.

