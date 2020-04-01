GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was shot around 9 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Miss Tracy's Liquor Store, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect, but there is no danger to the public at this time. However, they have blocked off Franklin Street SE between Neland Avenue SE and Fuller Avenue SE while they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.