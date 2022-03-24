Missing woman found deceased in Barry County

39-year-old Angela Denise Mulder was reported missing on March 20 after not returning.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County woman who went missing on March 20 was found deceased on Thursday.

Angela Mulder, 39, was reported missing by her family to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office on March 20. According to authorities, 39-year-old Angela Denise Mulder was last seen Friday, March 18 around 4 a.m. leaving her parent's home after a physical altercation.

Mulder's body was found in a field near the area of Hickory Rd and Mann Rd in Barry Township by Barry Township Police Department. Assisting in the search was the Michigan State Police Canine and Aviation units

The investigation into her death is ongoing and police do not currently have any suspects.

Anyone with information about Mulder's death is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.