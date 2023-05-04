'We can't allow this' | Crowd rallies against violence against Indigenous people

May 5 is Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day in the U.S. and the organizers of an event in Grand Rapids say more needs to be done.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge turned into a sea of red t-shirts Friday night as dozens of people gathered to call for change. The Native Circle of Newaygo County hosted a rally and march starting on the bridge in observance of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Day.

"It's a really important issue. It highly impacts our people. Eighty-five percent of Indigenous two-spirits, 84% of Indigenous women, and 82% of Indigenous men have experienced some form of violence in their lifetimes, twice the national average," said Jade.

Jade did not feel comfortable sharing her last name. She serves as the youth chair leader of the Native Circle of Newaygo County. Jade, her sister and her mother organized Friday's rally and march.

"We have to get the news out now, because we can't allow this genocide to continue," Jade said.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday promised to strengthen its efforts to address the crisis.

"“The Justice Department is marshalling the full strength of its resources to confront the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has devastated the lives of victims, their families, and entire Tribal communities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a news release.

“Addressing this crisis requires a whole-of-government approach, and we are grateful for the partnership of Tribal and other law enforcement agencies across the nation that are working alongside the Justice Department to help reduce crime and support victims in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.”

But back in Grand Rapids, Jade says more needs to be done to protect Indigenous people both at the state and national levels.

"We're calling to Governor Whitmer, Deb Haaland, and Joe Biden. They need to honor the commitments that they made to help Indigenous people. They've made the resolutions, but we want the action plans. We want the funding. You have to be able to be committed. It's not going to go away with a one time fund," she said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and its Division of Victim Services funds the StrongHearts Native Helpline. It's a confidential service offering support to Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence. You can contact them through their website, or by calling 1-844-762-8483.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.