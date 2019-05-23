GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For more than four months, David Jerry Rudy sexually assaulted a teenaged girl in her sleep; a secret that came to light years later through images discovered on Rudy’s phone, according to court records.

The abuse was discovered earlier this year by the girl’s mother, who, with her daughter, contacted police.

Rudy, 46, will be in court on Friday, May 24 on six felony charges that could keep him locked up for life. He is being held without bond.

“It was found that there were over 70 videos of interest’’ showing sexual assaults as well as child sexually abusive material, court records show.

The assaults occurred at two homes in Kent County’s Plainfield Township between October of 2012 and February of 2013 when the girl was 14 years old, court records show.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department got involved in April after the girl’s mother looked at photos and videos on Rudy’s phone when he was out of the house, court records show.

“She found that it contained many videos and pictures of her daughter from years ago when she was a minor,’’ Kent County Sheriff’s Detective Matt Hooker wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “They depicted him sexually assaulting (the girl) multiple times while she was asleep.’’

The mother also found video that shows Rudy setting the camera up in a hidden position in the bathroom and in the girl’s bedroom “to capture images of her nude,’’ the detective wrote.

A search of Rudy’s phone revealed more than 70 videos of Rudy sexually assaulting the girl, as well as sexually abusive material and hundreds of still photos, court documents show.

One video shows Rudy approach the victim, who is asleep on the couch. “He lifts her shirt and touches and licks her breast,’’ according to court records. In another similar video, he pulls open her pants and uses his hand to sexually assault her, court documents show.

Charges against Rudy include two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

