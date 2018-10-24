MONA SHORES, Mich. - A teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of “inappropriate and illegal conduct” at Mona Shores Public Schools.

According to Superintendent Bill O'Brien Jr., a report was made about the conduct of Erik Childers. Childers teaches music and choir at Churchill Elementary and Ross Park Elementary.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Childers was arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct third degree with a minor. According to jail records, the 28-year-old has a $50,000 bond.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in early 2017, did not involve any students at the elementary schools, the superintendent said. O’Brien added that it did not occur on school property, and that Childers was not employed by Mona Shores Public Schools at the time of the alleged acts.

Statement provided by Bill O’Brien Jr.,Superintendent of Mona Shores Public Schools:

As a fellow elementary parent, I know the first thought for all of us is our own kids’ safety. In speaking with Chief Gale of the NSPD, the investigation has not revealed any other victims or crimes, however the Norton Shores Police Department will continue to investigate Mr. Childers and work with Mona Shores Schools to ensure the safety of all students. We are working closely with the NSPD and if at any point there is more information the community will be updated immediately.

