Woman's BAC was nearly 3 times legal limit during double fatal crash in Montcalm Co., prosecutor says

Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed. Detectives say the driver, Amber Martens, 34, didn't stop at the scene.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — According to prosecutors, a Montcalm County woman's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she allegedly hit and killed two people in late July.

Amber Martens, 34, of Trufant is now out on bond with strict requirements.

Court documents show Martens is facing nine charges — two counts of Operating while Intoxicated causing Death, two counts of Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident when At Fault causing Death, four counts of Felony Firearm and one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon while Intoxicated.

Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were struck and killed.

Detectives say Martens hit and killed both victims and didn't stop at the scene.

"We got her blood results back. She was nearly three times the legal limit at a 0.23," said the prosecutor.

Fuller's family members attended Martens arraignment Tuesday morning on behalf of both victims' families.

"She not only destroyed our family, Jeremy's family, but she also destroyed her own family. She has children," said Shirley Fuller, Myrtle's sister. Myrtle died on her and Shirley's sister, Jackie White's, birthday.

The prosecutor asked for a higher bond at $300,000, but the judge did not grant that request.

Instead, he ordered she must submit three Preliminary Breath Tests per day, as well as have a GPS tether.

With the changes to bond reform in the last couple of years, the judge says defendants are supposed to be free of pretrial incarceration.

"They did set other stipulations in place and I'm glad they did that, but I'm hoping that's enough to keep her off the streets and causing damages to other families," said Shirley.

Martens has no prior criminal history and therefore was able to bond out at $25,000 cash surety.

"You should never, ever, ever drink and drive," said White.

Martens' probable cause hearing is set for next week.

