Can you help? Montcalm Co. police searching for Goodwill larceny suspect

Police say the suspect hit the Goodwill with her vehicle and stole donations from the store. Investigators are looking for the public's help.
Credit: Montcalm County Central Dispatch Facebook page
The incident happened March 19 around 11:15 p.m.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run and larceny of a Goodwill.

Police say the incident occurred March 19 around 11:15 p.m. at a Goodwill in Greenville. The suspect allegedly struck the building with her vehicle and stole donations from the store.

Credit: Montcalm County Central Dispatch Facebook page
Police are searching for the suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444 attention Trooper Travis Rogers or Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253. 

