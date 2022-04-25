Can you help? Montcalm Co. police searching for Goodwill larceny suspect

Police say the suspect hit the Goodwill with her vehicle and stole donations from the store. Investigators are looking for the public's help.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run and larceny of a Goodwill.

Police say the incident occurred March 19 around 11:15 p.m. at a Goodwill in Greenville. The suspect allegedly struck the building with her vehicle and stole donations from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444 attention Trooper Travis Rogers or Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.