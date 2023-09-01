Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked

Amber Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she allegedly hit and killed two people, prosecutors say.

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked.

According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she allegedly hit and killed two people, Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke, in late July.

She was released on bond with strict requirements: submit three Preliminary Breath Tests per day, as well as have a GPS tether.

On Jan. 4, Martens was charged with Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended or Revoked License which is a misdemeanor.

She was released on personal recognizance.

"She was, miraculously, able to get out. After being told if she messed up her bond in any way, she would be rearrested and spend the rest of her time in jail. That obviously was not fact," said Jackie White.

Martens' defense attorney, Jeffery Crampton, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the Secretary of State's Office recently suspended Martens license because of the deadly crash, but there was some of kind of mistake or miscommunication and Martens never received the office's notice in the mail.

Therefore, the Montcalm County Prosecutor decided not to revoke her bond due to the error.

Crampton says Martens has taken 350 breath tests since her arraignment and has been complying with her GPS tether.

He adds his client was never on house arrest.

Court documents show Martens is facing nine charges — two counts of Operating while Intoxicated causing Death, two counts of Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident when At Fault causing Death, four counts of Felony Firearm and one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon while Intoxicated.

Martens is expected to appear in court again for a status conference hearing in March.

