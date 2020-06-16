Police investigating string of car dealership break-ins

As of right now, it's not clear if anything was taken yet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Kent county are investigating a string of car dealership break-ins early Tuesday morning.

The first happened around 12:30 a.m. at One Way Auto on South Division Avenue. Grand Rapids Police said about three hours later, D and B Auto on Alpine Avenue was also broken into.

GRPD is investigating both incidents. As of right now, it's not clear if anything was taken from either dealership.

This is the latest in these types of break-ins happening across Kent County. In the last two weeks, five dealerships have been broken into -- mainly near the Plainfield corridor and 28th Street. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said in their jurisdiction, at least 10 vehicles were stolen and recovered -- one even found is Muskegon.

So far, only one person has been arrested in connection to these incidents: 17-year-old Damarion Matthews-Bobo. Charges include malicious destruction of property and fleeing police. Investigators have identified several other suspects.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616-456-3380, submit a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, or contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.