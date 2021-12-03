More than $100,000 in cash, meth, marijuana and fentanyl snare drug dealer

A federal jury convicted Calvin Colbert Jr. in a cross-country drug operation that used the postal service to move drugs and cash between California and Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A California man officials say mailed fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs to Grand Rapids has been convicted of federal charges that has him facing decades in prison.

Drug-laden parcels intercepted included one labeled “Maxsea Acid Plant Food.’’ It contained three ounces of heroin, more than two pounds of cocaine and nearly two pounds of fentanyl.

“Black market fentanyl, which is manufactured in Mexico and China, can be fatal in exceedingly small doses,’’ U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in a news release. “Lives were undoubtedly saved by law enforcement’s interception of the package.’’

In addition to drug trafficking, a federal jury recently convicted 33-year-old Calvin Charles Colbert, Jr. of money laundering. Agents seized more than $100,000 in drug proceeds during the multi-state investigation.

Colbert, who lives in Los Angeles, faces a minimum of 15 years, and up to life, when he is sentenced in June. He is one of 10 defendants charged in the two-year drug conspiracy.

Other defendants include 31-year-old Johaun Lamont Howland of Grand Rapids. Howland pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges. He also faces sentencing in June.

Birge said using the U.S. Mail and other common carriers are popular avenues for narcotics trafficking.

“The mail service is very convenient to all of us and it’s very convenient to drug traffickers, unfortunately,’’ he said. “I think it’s going to be the rare case we have now where we don’t discover at some point there was substantial shipping in the mail.’’

The investigation got underway after police learned in November of 2017 that Colbert was shipping narcotics to Howland in Grand Rapids, where it was then distributed by several others. Proceeds from drug sales were sent back to California.

Parcels shipped from California went to addresses in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Kalamazoo. Parcels seized during the investigation included one containing a safe stuffed with more than $44,000 in cash.

“Agents recovered numerous text messages concerning the drug and money laundering conspiracy, including texts about the addresses used for shipments of drugs, and the wire transfers of money,’’ federal court records show.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.