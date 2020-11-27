An early morning car crash leaves a resident with life threatening injuries

A car failed to stop at a cross street before slamming into a house and on top of one of it's residents.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Early Friday morning, across from the corner of Colrain and Clyde Park, a car ended up in a couples living room.

According to police, the car crashed into the home just after 1:30 a.m. Friday and ended up on top of one of the two residents that lived in the home.

Wyoming Police along with the Fire Marshall arrived and used a crane to lift up the car and get the man from underneath.

There were two people in the car at the time of the incident.

The driver and the resident were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"When they got the driver out they were covered in a bunch of blood. The passenger looked fine, he was limping, but he didn't have any cuts or anything on them," a neighbor said. "The driver looked pretty messed up."

Neighbors helped police piece together what may have happened. Police have not released the identities of the residents or the driver.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.