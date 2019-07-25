TEMPLE, Texas — UPDATE: College Station police arrested Danica Alexandria Harrison Thursday evening.

Temple police are looking for a mother who they believe tricked medical staff giving her baby daughter surgery and procedures she did not need.

Police were called to McLane Children's Medical Center in March 2018 after medical staff reported "concerning" behavior from the mother of a patient.

An investigation found the mother, Danica Alexandria Harrison of Bryan/College Station, manipulated medical staff into performing unnecessary surgery and procedures on her 9-month-old daughter.

A felony warrant on charges of injury to a child was issued for Harrison Tuesday.

