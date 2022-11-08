Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner

George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led to the shooting death of Gabriel Hojnacki.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later.

Court documents state Gross told police he thought all of his guns were locked in a safe, but he must of had his .45 caliber handgun in the drawer of his nightstand.

George Gross Jr. appeared in 61st District Court virtually Thursday morning from the Kent County Jail.

"It's alleged you did cause the death of Gabriel Hojnacki by committing the following acts in a grossly, negligent manner," said Judge Jeanine LaVille. Specifically by leaving your gun in a bedside table accessible to children. You do understand that charge?"

"Yes, ma'am," responded Gross.

Court docs reveal Gross' teenage grandson told police he accidentally shot Gabriel after Gross went to work on May 28.

He found his grandfather's .45 caliber handgun in his bedroom nightstand and stated the gun 'just went off' and he didn't remember putting his finger on the trigger.

Gabriel, who was lying on the couch at the time, was shot in the chest and later died.

While being questioned by police, Gross stated he thought all of his guns were locked in a safe, however guns were in the nightstand for the last one to two years.

A secret drawer in the bottom of the nightstand revealed two more handguns.

The court docs allege he admitted to telling one or two of his grandchildren about the location of his firearms.

Gabriel's mother, Patti Hojnacki, says she's grateful the gun owner is being held accountable as they have a greater responsibility to protect children by keeping guns locked up and unloaded.

"As our family and the entire community grieve, and while we cannot bring our son back, if this heartbreak can change the actions of just one gun owner and save a single child, Gabriel's life was not lost in vain."

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or $7,500 dollar fine.

The court stated Gross has not had a criminal history in 30 years and is not a flight risk.

His bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.

His next court appearance is on August 23.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for Gabriel's funeral expenses.

