GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman will spend 25 years in jail for taking videos of her own child in the shower and using the bathroom. The mother also sent those videos to a man who wanted to rape the minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Amaris Mae Wyman, 31, from Kalamazoo will spend seven years on supervised release by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff. Wyman pled guilty in May 2019 to producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.

Investigators discovered that Wyman had taken several videos of her child showering and using the bathroom, then sent the videos to Matthew Toole. Wyman also sent sexually explicit messages to Toole -- discussing plans to provide her child with alcohol and prescriptions drugs to help Toole rape the minor.

Judge Neff said their plans were stopped by authorities before they could put them into action. Toole was sentenced earlier this year to 50 to 70 year sin state prison for an unrelated sexual assault of an infant girl in Calhoun County.

At Wyman's sentencing, Judge Neff noted that the victim had a right to grow up safe and protected by the most important person in any child’s life, their mother, but was instead exploited by Wyman.

