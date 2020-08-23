Motorcycle vs. SUV crash leaves on dead in Kent County

The crash happened at around 12:47 p.m. Saturday on Alden Nash Avenue near 64th Street Southeast in Bowne Township.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 44-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle versus SUV crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 12:47 p.m. Saturday on Alden Nash Avenue near 64th Street Southeast in Bowne Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 47-year-old Springfield man was northbound on Alden Nash Avenue in a 2005 Ford Explorer. He was turning left into a business when he pulled in front of a southbound motorcycle, which was being driven by a 44-year-old Wayland man.

The driver of the motorcycle was unable to avoid hitting the SUV. He was thrown off the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police say that alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

