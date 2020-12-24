Intoxicated driver charged with killing pedestrian in Wyoming, records show

Bailey R. Defrang was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when his pickup struck a pedestrian on Oct. 5 in Wyoming, police say.

WYOMING, Mich. — A motorist has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death for an October collision in Wyoming that killed a pedestrian.

Bailey Roy Defrang, 21, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado when he stuck the pedestrian in the area of South Division Avenue and 39th Street, court records show.

The pedestrian, identified as 60-year-old Michael Boyle of Wyoming, “was standing in the center left turn lane,’’ court records show. It happened about 3:30 p.m.

Boyle died from his injuries. According to his obituary, Boyle was a history and geography buff who loved the outdoors. He died a few days short of his 61st birthday.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant charging Defrang with operating while intoxicated causing death. He waived a recent hearing in Wyoming District Court, moving the case to Kent County Circuit Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, “a blood search warrant obtained results that indicated defendant was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time the crash occurred,’’ the arresting officer wrote.

Defrang is free on bond. The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

State officials earlier this month launched the annual holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’’ campaign to encourage sober driving.

Between Dec. 11 and Jan. 1, increased patrols will be on the roads “with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired,’’ according to a news release from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

“Drunk driving is deadly and illegal. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking endangers you, your passengers, and everyone else on the road,’’ said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

According to a 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the Michigan State Police, nearly 42% of all fatal crashes that occurred involved alcohol, drugs, or both.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says it is a worrisome trend.

“Alcohol sales are up tremendously through this whole COVID thing,’’ he said. “And controlled substances are always a concern. It is something that we are worried about because of the number of accidents and deaths that could occur because of those types of behaviors.’’

