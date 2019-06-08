WALKER, Mich. — A motorist arrested nearly two weeks ago with a loaded .22-caliber rifle has been charged with carjacking for an early July incident at the Next Door Food Store in Walker.

Drevin Montgomery Beute, 24, is accused of confronting a woman with a rifle in the parking lot of Next Door Food Store on Lake Michigan Drive near Wilson Avenue NW.

The 66-year-old victim said an armed suspect told her to get out of her car. He fled in the woman’s 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

A witness to the carjacking later identified Beute in a photo line-up, court records show.

Walker police detectives spoke with an associate of the suspect, who said Beute was driving a stolen vehicle around the Fourth of July. The car was recovered within a short distance of where Beute frequently resides, court records show.

Beute has two addresses listed in court records; both are not far from where the carjacking was reported.

Walker police caught up with Beute on July 25 in a neighborhood a few blocks north of Next Door Food Store. During a traffic stop, officers observed a rifle on the front passenger seat. The .22-caliber rifle was loaded with a full magazine, court records show.

Beute was charged with possession of a loaded rifle in a vehicle. The high-court misdemeanor is punishable by up to two years in prison. The more serious carjacking charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Beute waived a probable cause hearing on Tuesday, sending the case to Kent County Circuit Court. He is being held in the Kent County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.