Two West Michigan men have been arrested as a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They were both charged with child sexually abusive activity, among other charges.

The MIchigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the ICAC Task Force announced the arrests Monday afternoon.

Baldwin resident Steven James Crawford, 56, has been arrested and arraigned in Lake County on child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. According to a news release, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Crawford was in possession of child pornography. When Crawford's home and computer were searched, additional incriminating evidence was located.

MSP also shared news of a second arrest in Muskegon. Thirty-four-year-old William Edward-Richard Niall of Muskegon was arrested following an undercover investigation into his online activity. A search warrant was executed at Niall's home and afterward the county prosecutor's office reviewed the case and issued charges. Niall has already been arraigned on a charge of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities encourage parents to speak with their children about using the Internet safely. For more resources and information, check out the NCMEC's website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tipline at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.