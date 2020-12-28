MSP: Man arrested for holding ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend captive at knifepoint

The couple was trying to retrieve belongs from the woman's ex-boyfriend's house when he pulled out a knife and refused to let them leave.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested for holding his ex-girlfriend and her new partner captive at knifepoint when the couple tried to retrieve some of her belongings from his house, according to Michigan State Police (MSP)

A press release from MSP said the incident started around 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, when the woman's mother called authorities and said her daughter was being held captive at a house on Stoney Point Drive in Gilead Township.

The mother said her daughter sent her a test saying she wasn't able to leave her ex-boyfriend's house.

When troopers arrived, they found that the woman's ex-boyfriend pulled out a knife on the woman and her new partner. The press release said ex-boyfriend told the couple they were not allowed to leave until she performed sexual acts on both men.

MSP and Bronson Police arrested the ex-boyfriend on the following charges: assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and a probation violation.

The ex-boyfriend was taken to the Branch County Jail, his name is being withheld until after his arraignment.

