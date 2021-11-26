x
Police arrest man accused of stealing truck, setting it on fire on US 131

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.
Credit: Michigan State Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers arrested an accused car thief after the driver set the stolen vehicle on fire on US 131 Friday morning. 

Around 9:30 a.m., Grand Rapids Post troopers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on southbound US 131 and 100th. 

An investigation revealed the truck had been stolen out of Ionia County, and the driver is believed to have intentionally started a fire inside it. 

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out before police took the suspect to the Kent County Jail. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

