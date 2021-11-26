Police arrest man accused of stealing truck, setting it on fire on US 131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers arrested an accused car thief after the driver set the stolen vehicle on fire on US 131 Friday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., Grand Rapids Post troopers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on southbound US 131 and 100th.
An investigation revealed the truck had been stolen out of Ionia County, and the driver is believed to have intentionally started a fire inside it.
The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out before police took the suspect to the Kent County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.