MSP identifies suspect in Isabella Co. homicide

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mount Pleasant State Police Post responded to a sexual assault/homicide report on South Isabella Road in Isabella County around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as "Zeke." He is described as a black male, 6'1", 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have issued an active homicide warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information on Gardenhire's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

