Ionia prison workers fall ill after processing suspicious mail

IONIA, Mich. — Two staff members of the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia fell ill Monday while processing mail sent to prisoners.

The staff members reported feeling ill around noon. Staff at the facility identified a mail item that they suspected of causing the symptoms and followed appropriate protocols.

Those protocols included closing off the mailroom, contacting the local fire department and transporting mailroom staff to the local hospital to be checked out. They have since been released.

The contents of the suspected mail item are currently unknown, but will be tested. The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is waiting for an update on the condition of the employees affected.

The prison said this incident is a reminder of "the danger that is created when individuals intentionally or unknowingly send mail containing foreign substances to prisoners within the MDOC."

Incidents like this pose a "significant" health risk to staff as well as prisoners within the MDOC. They explained this is why cases like this are transferred to the Michigan State Police for investigation so that criminal charges can be pursued against anyone involved.

