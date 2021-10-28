MSP investigating after possible human remains found in Barry County

Police say a resident discovered the remains in a wooded area in Orangeville Twp. on Thursday.

Michigan State Police Wayland Post are investigating after possible human remains were found in the woods on Thursday.

According to a Twitter post by MSP, the remains were found by a resident deep in the woods near South Enzian Rd, south of Guernsey Lake Rd in Barry County.

Police are working to identify the remains and the cause of death. They ask people to please avoid the area while they continue to investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

