MSP investigating shooting scene in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Michigan State Police Rockford Post officers are investigating a shooting scene Sunday morning in the area of southbound US-131 and 100th Street in Byron Township.

MSP Public Information Officer David Cope said the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Additional details are not available at this time, but information will be released as it is received, Cope said.

