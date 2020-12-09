Michigan State Police investigating 2 freeway shootings in Grand Rapids

Two vehicles in separate incidences were struck by gunfire coming from a passing car.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after they said two cars were struck by bullets on U.S.-131 in Grand Rapids.

Police said around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving his company security vehicle south on U.S.-131 near Hall Street when a sedan pulled up to him, driving fast. The man told police he heard what sounded like gunshots and heard bullets hit his vehicle.

The man pulled off the freeway and the sedan continued south on U.S.-131. Police said three bullet holes were found in the vehicle. The man was not injured.

Then around 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, a 36-year-old woman and her 54-year-old brother were also south on U.S.-131 near Market Avenue. They told police they heard gunshots and saw what appeared to be muzzle flashes coming from a sedan driving next to them.

They exited the freeway and the sedan continued down U.S.-131. Several bullet holes were found in the vehicle, police said. Neither the driver or passenger were injured.

Police said the suspect vehicle in each case was described as a sedan, possible silver or blue in color. Police are trying to determine if the incidents are related.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or has additional information is asked to contact the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411 or MSP Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.