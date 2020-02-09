MSP: Kalamazoo pastor accused of child sex crimes now a fugitive

11 felony charges have been filed against Reverend Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland, who previously served as pastor at Second Baptist Church in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pastor from Kalamazoo who is facing multiple child sex charges is now considered a fugitive after failing to turn himself in Wednesday morning, according to the Michigan State Police.

Strickland faces the following charges:

2 counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct on a student

1 count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct on a person aged 13-15

1 count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct on a person by force ofr coercion

3 counts of child sexually abusive activity

4 counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity

MSP Detective Charles A. Christensen confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the incidents span from Aug. 1, 2015 to Aug. 31, 2018.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting issued a warrant to arrest Strickland on Aug. 21, 2020.

Strickland was supposed to turn himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, MSP said, but failed to do so. He is now considered a fugitive.

Strickland said he had car troubles Wednesday morning and thus wasn’t able to turn himself in, police say.

