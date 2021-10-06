MSP launches investigation after dead dogs discovered in Kalamazoo home

Two dead dogs were found inside the home along with five other living dogs.

Michigan State Police have launched an animal cruelty investigation after two dogs were found dead in a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning.

The MSP Fugitive Team executed a search warrant around 6 a.m. at a home on East Q Avenue in Pavilion Township.

During the search, police arrested Rodney Moore, 32, on an outstanding felony warrant for Domestic Violence 3rd Offense and a Child Support warrant.

While in the home, detectives saw multiple signs of animal cruelty. Two dead dogs were found in the garage, one found hanging from the rafters.

Five other living dogs were found in the home.

Kalamazoo County animal control was contacted and responded to the venue to investigate the animal cruelty complaint. Animal control ultimately took custody of the dogs and plan to seek various animal cruelty charges against Moore.

During the drive to the Kalamazoo County jail following his arrest, Moore became violent and kicked the windshield and broke the rearview mirror of a police vehicle.

When escorted into the jail he attempted to kick an officer in the head. Additional charges of Malicious Destruction to Police Property and Resisting & Obstructing a Police Officer will be sought against Moore.

