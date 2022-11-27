MSP: Two cars shot at with BB gun on US-131

Investigators say no one was hurt.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating two different incidents where two vehicles were shot at with BB/pellet guns Saturday night in Wyoming.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 on US-131 between 44th and 76th streets.

In a tweet, MSP says that no one was injured in the incident, but are taking the opportunity to remind people that acts like these are still "dangerous and unlawful."

Witnesses claim that the vehicle where the pellets were shot from was possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and could either be black or another dark color.

Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, had a similar experience or has any information to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

Grand Rapids Post troopers are investigating 2 incidents of vehicles being shot at by a BB/pellet gun at 10:30PM Saturday night on US-131 between 44th and 76th Streets. Witnesses believe the vehicle in question is a dark in color, possibly black, Jeep Grand Cherokee. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/adnZlbXED6 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) November 27, 2022

Thankfully no one was seriously injured but these actions are extremely dangerous and unlawful. Anyone that witnessed these events, had a similar incident, or has any information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411. (2/2) — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) November 27, 2022

