MSP: Two cars shot at with BB gun on US-131

WYOMING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating two different incidents where two vehicles were shot at with BB/pellet guns Saturday night in Wyoming.
The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 on US-131 between 44th and 76th streets.
In a tweet, MSP says that no one was injured in the incident, but are taking the opportunity to remind people that acts like these are still "dangerous and unlawful."
Witnesses claim that the vehicle where the pellets were shot from was possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and could either be black or another dark color.
Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, had a similar experience or has any information to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.
