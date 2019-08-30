LUDINGTON, Mich. — Authorities in Ludington are looking for the driver who crashed into a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot Saturday.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police Hart Post, it happened around 6:25 p.m. at the Ludington Walmart, located 4854 W US-10.

Troopers say a maroon, newer model Toyota Highlander -- or similar SUV -- crashed into a parked vehicle as it drove through the parking. The driver caused significant damage to the vehicle and was even seen on surveillance video surveying the damage before driving to the other side of the parking lot and going inside to shop.

MSP has provided these photos in hopes that the community can help locate the suspect vehicle and/or driver in the incident.

The suspect driver in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Walmart in Ludington.

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ludington Walmart recently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matt Demny at 231-301-3774 or the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

