PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man connected to a bank card fraud incident that happened over the summer.
According to a release from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, on July 24 the suspect stole bank cards from a victim's wallet to withdraw more than $300 in cash from the Chemical Bank in Belmont.
Then, investigators say the suspect spent more than $400 at the Walmart in Greenville.
The press release described the suspect as a man with tattoos on his left arm. He may be driving a silver two-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information should call Sgt. Denise Bentley or Trooper Jordan Tromp at the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.
