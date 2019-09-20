PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man connected to a bank card fraud incident that happened over the summer.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, on July 24 the suspect stole bank cards from a victim's wallet to withdraw more than $300 in cash from the Chemical Bank in Belmont.

Then, investigators say the suspect spent more than $400 at the Walmart in Greenville.

The press release described the suspect as a man with tattoos on his left arm. He may be driving a silver two-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang.

Authorities say the suspect in a bank card fraud may be driving this vehicle. It's a silver, two-door -- possibly a Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Denise Bentley or Trooper Jordan Tromp at the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

