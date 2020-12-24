MSP searching for suspect in armed gas station robbery

MSP Lakeview Post is investigating after a gas station in Reynolds Township was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Montcalm County gas station early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Citgo/Ago gas station on M-46, near US-131, according to a press release from the MSP Lakeview Post.

A man entered the store and pulled out what appear to be a handgun. The press release said the man took cash, coins, and cigarettes then fled the area in a silver 2000s Chevy Tahoe.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black man, around 5'10" tall and around 250-260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black face mask, black sunglasses, and black gloves.

The suspect vehicle was last seen going westbound on M-46 towards US-131.

MSP is asking for assistance in locating or identifying the suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information should contact authorities at 989-352-8444.

