x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

MSP searching for suspect in armed gas station robbery

MSP Lakeview Post is investigating after a gas station in Reynolds Township was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
Credit: Provided

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Montcalm County gas station early Thursday morning. 

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Citgo/Ago gas station on M-46, near US-131, according to a press release from the MSP Lakeview Post. 

A man entered the store and pulled out what appear to be a handgun. The press release said the man took cash, coins, and cigarettes then fled the area in a silver 2000s Chevy Tahoe. 

Authorities described the suspect as a Black man, around 5'10" tall and around 250-260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black face mask, black sunglasses, and black gloves. 

The suspect vehicle was last seen going westbound on M-46 towards US-131. 

MSP is asking for assistance in locating or identifying the suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information should contact authorities at 989-352-8444.

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.