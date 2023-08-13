MSP stops drug smuggling at Lakeland Prison

MSP said the contraband was being thrown over the fence, and investigators had received some advance notice that another attempt may be coming.

COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) have spent the last month conducting an investigation into incidents of drugs and cell phones being smuggled into the Lakeland Prison in Coldwater.

MSP said the contraband was being thrown over the fence, and investigators had received some advance notice that another attempt may be coming.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday a vehicle stopped on Marshall Road along the western side of the facility. The vehicle contained a male and female suspect. After exiting the car, the man was quickly apprehended by MDOC officials who had been waiting for the suspects.

The woman attempted to flee in the 2013 Chrysler 200 but was apprehended by MSP who were waiting nearby on Marshall Road.

MSP reported they collected illegal controlled substances, cell phones and additional evidence from the vehicle.

The female driver is a 28-year-old woman from Detroit, MI. The male passenger is 59 years old and also from Detroit. At this time their names have not been released pending arraignment, but they are both being lodged at the Branch County Jail for multiple felony charges.

The car used in the incident was registered to a third party and the incident is still under investigation as police look into additional suspects.

MDOC and MSP encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity near a jail or prison to please call and report it to authorities right away.

