MARSHALL, Mich.- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a trailer that was storing a 1967 Camaro.

The trailer, toting the car, was stolen from a property in the Village of Sherwood in Branch County sometime between Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 10 at 2 a.m.

The trailer was made by RC and it is 24-feet long, black and red in color, enclosed and has dual axles. There's a decal on it that says "DR Trailer Sales."

The 1967 Chevy Camaro inside the trailer has two doors, is orange with chrome wheels and has a leather interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post 269-558-0500.

