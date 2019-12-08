Numerous cell phone stores in Kent and Ottawa counties have been the targets of recent break-ins and even a robbery in the last couple of days, and authorities are working to figure out whether they are all connected.

The most recent string of break-ins happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Cricket Wireless Store at 2237 North Park Dr. in Holland.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, there was just one clerk inside the store at the time when an unknown Hispanic man came inside just after it opened for the day. He pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money before running from the store. The suspect also made away with some other items, though they were not specified.

This particular incident isn't believed to be related to the others, but it's all still under investigation.

Just a few hours prior to the robbery in Holland, just before 7 a.m., the sheriff's office says the Verizon Wireless store on Cottonwood Drive near Baldwin Street in Jenison was broken into. The suspect (or suspects) stole several items from the store but no one was injured.

Even earlier on Monday, around 3:30 a.m., the Kent County Sheriff's Office was investigating a break-in at an AT&T store on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township. It wasn't immediately clear if anything was stolen from the cell phone store, but the glass on the front door was smashed in.

About six miles from the AT&T store, a Sprint store on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township was also broken into.

The four break-ins on Monday come a day after a Verizon store in Plainfield township was broken into. The Verizon store is just a few hundred feet from the Sprint store.

Authorities are not sure as to whether the Sunday incident is related to Monday's crimes, but they are working each case. There hasn't been any word on suspect information as of Monday afternoon.

