The Wyoming Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Office are working together after a string of cellphone stores were broken into and items were stolen.

Wyoming Police say, the robberies involved retail theft with the threat of force, and a claim to be armed with a gun. Every one of the robberies happened in November.

Police say three to five men appear to be involved. Detectives say it is likely that incidents are linked.

The robberies occurred at the following locations:

Nov. 12 4830 Wilson SW Best Buy Robbery, Wyoming

Nov. 27 5563 28th St. SE Verizon Burglary, Kent County

Nov. 27 705 28th St. SW T-Mobile. Robbery, Wyoming

Nov. 28 5301 S. Division T-Mobile Robbery, Wyoming

The department has not yet released any suspect information, but is investigating any potential links between the incidents.

“Wyoming's case happened last night, so we got together with Wyoming early this morning on it,” said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. “But we also checked with Ottawa, we also checked with Ionia and Allegan and our neighboring vaccinaties.”

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was investigating a string of similar thefts in October. While all possible links are looked into, Sheriff LaJoye-Young said ties are strongest to the incident in Wyoming.

“Because of the timeframes it happened in, I think there's a very strong possibility there could be a link,” LaJoye-Young said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wyoming Police, Kent County Sheriff, or Silent Observer.

