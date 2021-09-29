Multiple guns seized, 2 arrested in Douglas Park overnight

GRPD officers responded to the area around 1 a.m. on reports of a subject waving a gun and pointing it at someone.

Two subjects are in custody and multiple guns were recovered after an overnight incident at Douglas Park.

GRPD officers responded to the area around 1 a.m. on reports of a subject waving a gun and pointing it at someone. The report said there were multiple people on scene.

Due to the nature of the call, multiple GRPD vehicles responded and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Police say multiple handguns were recovered as well as narcotics. Detectives are expected to seek charges Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.